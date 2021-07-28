International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa: Minister commends team for Olympic medals

Published on 28.07.2021 at 16h21 by APA News

South Africa’s Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has congratulated Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag for winning the country’s first silver medals in swimming and surfing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.Schoenmaker collected a silver medal during her swimming of the 100m breaststroke, coming second to American, Lydia Jakoby. 

Buitendag collected her silver in the women’s surfing finals, falling short to Carissa Moore who walked away with the gold medal.  

“Congratulations to our first two silver medalists, who have done an exceptional job at elevating women’s sport on the globe,” the minister said.

He added: “With the calibre of athletes representing South Africa at the 2020 Olympics, I am confident we will continue to make an impact.”

Schoenmaker was excited about the medal.

“Walking out of the competition as the first silver medalist, I am hopeful will serve as a motivation for my country as we are currently going through difficult times,” she said, apparently referring to the unrest two weeks ago.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top