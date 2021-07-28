S/Africa: Minister commends team for Olympic medals

South Africa’s Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has congratulated Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag for winning the country’s first silver medals in swimming and surfing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.Schoenmaker collected a silver medal during her swimming of the 100m breaststroke, coming second to American, Lydia Jakoby.

Buitendag collected her silver in the women’s surfing finals, falling short to Carissa Moore who walked away with the gold medal.

“Congratulations to our first two silver medalists, who have done an exceptional job at elevating women’s sport on the globe,” the minister said.

He added: “With the calibre of athletes representing South Africa at the 2020 Olympics, I am confident we will continue to make an impact.”

Schoenmaker was excited about the medal.

“Walking out of the competition as the first silver medalist, I am hopeful will serve as a motivation for my country as we are currently going through difficult times,” she said, apparently referring to the unrest two weeks ago.