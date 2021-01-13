International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa: Misinformation hampering Covid-19 efforts – Scientist

Published on 13.01.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

South Africa’s award-winning scientist, Salim Abdool Karim, on Wednesday condemned the proliferation of misinformation against coronavirus vaccines, saying the inaccurate reports surrounding the jabs should end to successfully help vaccinate the population.President Cyril Ramaphosa said his country had secured 20 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine which is expected to be part of the first batch to be used to vaccinate South Africans in order to create a “herd immunity” against the disease.

While this was not enough to vaccinate the entire 50 million population, the programme to inject the people will be hampered by rampant misinformation being peddled on social media and other fora in the country, according to Karim.

People needed “to stop fear-mongering around the vaccine,” said the scientist, who chairs the country’s Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

“There are generally three groups of individuals who are hesitant about taking the vaccines. The first group just don’t know enough about it,” Karim said.

“The second group is concerned as a result of misinformation. It has been told something or read something that does not convey the information accurately.”

He noted that while nobody would be forced to take the vaccines, the people must be given the correct information.

Karim said the third group was made up of those who were deliberately anti-vaccine and this group often ended up spreading the misinformation.

“It is this group which is quite small and uses social media and other platforms to promote their wrong messages,” Karim said.

South Africa is expected to begin rolling out its vaccines this month, using the initial 20 million of Covid-19 doses it has acquired so far.

Karim and Dr. Anthony Fauci from the United States jointly won the 2020 John Maddox Prize for standing up for sound science amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The award, introduced in 2012 and established by the charitable organisation, Sense About Science, and scientific journal, Nature, honors “individuals who have served to promote sound science and evidence despite hostilities.”

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top