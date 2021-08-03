S/Africa misses Covid-19 daily vaccination target

South Africa on Monday missed the coronavirus vaccination campaign target of injecting 220,000 people daily and managed to administer only 187,855 Covid-19 vaccines nationwide, according to the Ministry of Health.The ministry, however, said the campaign has now reached 7,769,799 jabs administered to date, with 1,580,735 people taking the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while 6,189,064 had the double-dose Pfizer jabs.

So far, the country has recorded 5,575 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,461,758.

The majority of the new cases were from Western Cape (32%), followed by Gauteng (19%) while KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%, the ministry said.

Sadly, some 246 people succumbed to the respiratory disease on Monday, pushing the death toll to 72,437, it said.

“There has been an increase of 415 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours,” the National Institute of Communicable Disease (NICD) said.

This meant there were currently 15,710 patients admitted for Covid-19 out of 150,933 active known cases, while the recovery rate remained at 90.9%, the NICD said.

The UN World Health Organisation (WHO) said there were now 198,234,951 confirmed global cases of Covid-19 and 4,227,359 deaths.

In addition, the WHO reported that as of 29 July, some 3,839,816,037 vaccine doses were been administered worldwide.