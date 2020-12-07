S/Africa mourns ambassador to Senegal

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor on Monday described South Africa’s late ambassador to Senegal, The Gambia and Cabo Verde, Lenin Magigwane Shope as a foundation of knowledge on global affairs and champion “for a just, equitable, peaceful world”.Shope passed away at his official residence in Dakar, Senegal on 3 December.

“Undoubtedly, late Ambassador Shope will be remembered as a dedicated civil servant who tirelessly traversed the globe in pursuit of South Africa’s interests, strengthening relations between South Africa and his various countries of accreditation, and his vast extensive experience in both the bilateral and multilateral fields of diplomacy,” Pandor said.

Shope had an illustrious and distinguished diplomatic career that saw him being ambassador to Italy from 2003 to 2008; Australia (2009 to 2010); Botswana (2010 to 2012); and Senegal since 2017.

“His untimely passing in Senegal is a huge loss to our people’s struggle for a just, equitable, peaceful world and Africa We Want as enunciated in the African Union Agenda 2063.”

His sister, Thaninga Shope-Linney is South Africa’s Ambassador to Cuba.