S/Africa mourns anti-apartheid icon Mlangeni

South Africa is in a state of mourning as one of its freedom fighters, Andrew Mlangeni, died following complaints of abdominal pain at a military hospital in Pretoria Tuesday night, the presidency said on Wednesday. Mlangeni, aged 95, was one of the struggle icons who were tried during the Rivonia Trial, accused of treason alongside Nelson Mandela and other late freedom fighting heroes.

Until his death, he was the last Rivonia trialist still alive after spending 26 years on Robben Island with Mandela following their conviction at the Rivonia Treason Trial in 1964, according to the family.

He served as a Member of Parliament, retiring at the age of 90 in 2014, the presidency said.

Sending his “sincere condolences” to the Mlangeni family, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “The passing of Andrew Mekete Mlangeni signifies the end of a generational history and places our future squarely in our hands.”

The president added: “Until recently (on his birthday in June), we were able to sit at Baba Mlangeni’s feet and draw on his wealth of wisdom and his unfailing commitment – even at his very advanced age – to a better life for all South Africans.

“Baba Mlangeni’s dramatic life was a unique example of heroism and humility inhabiting the same person and throughout his long life he remained a beacon of ethical leadership and care for humanity in our own country and around the globe.

“With his passing as the last remaining Rivonia Trialist, Baba Mlangeni has indeed passed the baton to his compatriots to build the South Africa he fought to liberate and to reconstruct during our democratic dispensation.

“He was a champion and exemplar of the values we need to build a South Africa that provides dignity and opportunity for all and which takes its rightful place in the global community of nations.”