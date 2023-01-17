S/Africa mourns late National Assembly speaker

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a week-long mourning period for founding Speaker of South Africa’s post-independence parliament, the presidency announced on Tuesday.During the period, the president has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast in honour of Frene Ginwala until January 24 – following a memorial service whose details would be announced later, the high office said.

This event would serve as a national tribute to the late former Speaker, it said.

Ginwala passed away last Thursday at her Cape Town home at the age of 90, following a stroke two weeks earlier.

She was laid to rest last Saturday at a private funeral, according to the presidency.

Ginwala was honoured with the Order of Luthuli in Silver in 2005 for her contribution to the struggle for a non-sexist, non-racial, just and democratic South Africa, the office said.

She served as Speaker of the National Assembly from 1994 to 2004, it added.