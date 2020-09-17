S/Africa moves to COVID-19 level 1 lockdown, opens borders

South Africa will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 from midnight on Sunday in a development that will see the further relaxation of other measures to contain the spread of the disease, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday night.In an address to the nation on developments in government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ramaphosa said although the country has not yet turned the corner in terms of the deadly pandemic, his government felt it was necessary to gradually allow a return to full economic activity.

Restrictions on international travel would be gradually lifted, he said.

“We will be allowing travel into and out of South Africa for business, leisure and other travel with effect from 1 October 2020,” Ramaphosa said.

He added: “We are ready to open our doors again to the world and invite travellers to enjoy our mountains, our beaches, our vibrant cities and our wildlife game parks in safety and confidence.”

Ramaphosa allayed fears about a possible spike in COVID-19 cases following the reopening of borders, saying international travellers would be thoroughly screened at airports and border crossings to prevent infected visitors from entering the country and contributing to the spread of the virus.

He also announced a relaxation of the hours of a curfew that has been in place for the past few months.

The curfew, which has been effective from 10pm to 4am (2000 GMT to 0200 GMT) daily, would now apply between midnight and 4am.

The sale of alcohol at retail outlets for home consumption is now permitted from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm.

Alcohol would be permitted for on-site consumption in licensed establishments only and with strict adherence to the curfew.