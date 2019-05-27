S/Africa: No Cabinet announcement on Monday – presidency

There will be no cabinet announcement on Monday as speculated in the media, the presidency said on Sunday.But President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce his Cabinet later in the week, the high office said.

“The presidency has noted media reports that President Ramaphosa is expected to announce the members of the new executive on Monday.

“The presidency wishes to advise that the announcement will be made later in the week,” the office said.

According to the constitution, the president assume office within five days of being elected by the National Assembly, and thereafter is expected to appoint a cabinet.

However, the presidency said that Ramaphosa “is emphatic that the new executive must possess requisite skills, experience and a commitment to the public services that will take the work of the 6th administration forward.”

Following his election in parliament last week, Ramaphosa was inaugurated in a Pretoria stadium amid 30,000 spectators on Saturday.