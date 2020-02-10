S/Africa: ‘No confidence in Ramaphosa’s ability to chair AU’ – Opposition

A South African opposition party has no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ability to lead the African Union (AU) whose chairmanship he assumed at the weekend in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, APA learnt on Monday.According to Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema, the continent will be able to see that Ramaphosa only wanted power as AU chair but lacked the ability to lead the continental organisation.

“At least the continent will now get to see what we see here in South Africa – a man who wants to be on top and but does nothing. That’s Cyril Ramaphosa.

“So it gives the opportunity for the continent to see that we are not being unreasonable, that we are being led by a person who has no vision, who does a lot of talking but no action,” Malema said in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa took over the AU chairmanship on Saturday in the Ethiopian capital for 2020.