S/Africa: ‘Not in judiciary to be a celebrity’, says Chief Justice

South Africa’s Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has warned his colleagues against allowing themselves to be “captured,” telling them that he was “not in the judiciary to be a celebrity.”The Chief Justice was speaking at the Executive Bureau of the 10th annual Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa (CCJA) in Midrand (near Johannesburg) on Wednesday, which he chairs.

According to the top judge, he was on the bench “to make very unpopular decisions” and criticisms of his approach to a case did not matter to him, Mogoeng said.

He added: “I caution colleagues in the judiciary to be careful in being lured by manipulative praises from politicians, analysts or the media. If you are not careful as a judge, and position yourself for praises, you will be allowing yourself to be captured.”

Mogoeng encouraged the judiciary to remain independent, including member states of the CCJA. He said he would keep an eye on the inquiries which were under way in the country, particularly the proceedings of the state capture commission of inquiry.

As far as he was concerned, members of the judiciary have not been implicated in any corrupt or wrong doing, he said. However, he warned that he would not hesitate to act if that should change.

The CCJA convened to discuss its programme of action for 2019, as well as constitutional developments in various member countries.

Fielding questions from journalists about the state of Zimbabwe’s constitutional independence amid violence in that country, Mogoeng said he was not aware of any elements which suggested that the country’s judiciary was questionable or that it was not independent.