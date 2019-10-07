S/Africa observes World Day for Decent Work

South African trade unions, union federations and other workers’ associations on Monday observed World Day for Decent Work.This year’s theme is “Invest in the Care Economy”, which is calling for governments everywhere to increase investment in care to generate economic growth, tackle growing demographic challenges and help overcome gender discrimination by supporting women’s participation in the economy.

Spearheaded by the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) every year on 7 October, the day is meant to develop actions to promote the idea of decent work across the globe, the ITUC said.

In South Africa the priority areas for decent work was developed by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the South African government, the private sector, labour unions and civil society.

The purpose of this development is to address a selected number of major decent work deficits in the country, in line with the ILO’s decent work agenda.

ITUC research and that of many other bodies has shown clearly how investing in the care sector boosts employment of women and men, increases GDP and is essential to overcoming entrenched discrimination against women at work and in society, the ILO said.

“Productive employment and decent work are key elements to achieving a fair globalisation and poverty reduction,” the ILO said in its Monday message to commemorate the occasion.