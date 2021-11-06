International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa: Official warns of possible Covid-19 fourth wave by December

Published on 06.11.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

South Africa is facing a possible fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic due to its failure to vaccinate enough people and lack of adherence to Covid-19 protocols such as wearing of masks in crowded places, a senior health ministry official said on Saturday.Acting director-general in the ministry Nicholas Crisp said the fourth wave could arrive in the country with a bang as early as next month. 

He expressed disappointment that government had not been able to meet its target of vaccinating 300,000 people per day, which would have helped to ease the situation.

This was because there had not been sufficient demand from South Africans for the jabs, Crisp said, adding that Covid-19 “could be with us for at least five years”.

He urged the citizenry to get the Covid-19 vaccine to protect themselves from severe illness – and possible deaths.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top