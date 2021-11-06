S/Africa: Official warns of possible Covid-19 fourth wave by December

South Africa is facing a possible fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic due to its failure to vaccinate enough people and lack of adherence to Covid-19 protocols such as wearing of masks in crowded places, a senior health ministry official said on Saturday.Acting director-general in the ministry Nicholas Crisp said the fourth wave could arrive in the country with a bang as early as next month.

He expressed disappointment that government had not been able to meet its target of vaccinating 300,000 people per day, which would have helped to ease the situation.

This was because there had not been sufficient demand from South Africans for the jabs, Crisp said, adding that Covid-19 “could be with us for at least five years”.

He urged the citizenry to get the Covid-19 vaccine to protect themselves from severe illness – and possible deaths.