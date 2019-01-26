S/Africa on steady path of growth, renewal – Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured the international community and potential investors to his country that Pretoria is on a path of renewal and growth, with the country strengthening partnerships for inclusive economic growth and development.Ramaphosa provided this assurance on Friday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, where he led the participation of Team South Africa comprising government, business and labour.

The president participated in various high-level discussions and held talks with global leaders of government and the corporate sector, where he drew international attention to the turn-around unfolding in South Africa after nearly a decade of economic stagnation and political paralysis.

A central element of the turn-around that the president mentioned was the pursuit of higher levels of domestic and international investment, especially in key industrial sectors.

Technology, as well as the skilling of the labour force to meet the demands of the digital economy, was another central element to the president’s message.

On the investment climate, Ramaphosa pointed out that government has finalised the Mining Charter following consultations with business, labour and communities, which has reduced much of the uncertainty that held back mining investment.

In addition, 27 outstanding power-purchase agreements with independent power producers have been concluded, which will create an estimated 61,000 jobs and enable investments of around US$4 billion.

The process for the allocation of broadband radio spectrum, the sustainable approach to energy planning through the Integrated Resource Plan for consideration by Parliament and the revised Public Procurement Bill to allow small, township and rural firms to participate more effectively in public procurement, were also key points highlighted to the investors in Davos.