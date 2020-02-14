S/Africa: Opposition disruption of SONA “regrettable,” – Ramaphosa

The disruption of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) by the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) was “regrettable”, Ramaphosa said on Friday.The president said this when he interacted with the media after he teed-off at the Presidential Golf Challenge in Cape Town.

Ramaphosa said the disruptions on Thursday due points of order from the EFF leader Julius Malema delayed South Africans’ opportunity to hear what SONA had in store for them in his government’s response to the country’s economic and other challenges.

“It is regrettable that we had to wait for an hour and a half to start the State of the Nation (Address). And for me, it was a delay that was imposed on the people of South Africa.

“So it was most unfortunate that we, as Parliamentarians, displayed such disregard for the ordinary people who wanted to hear the message,” he said.

Malema and his fellow EFF lawmakers disrupted the SONA due to their demand to evict former apartheid President FW de Klerk and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan from the House.