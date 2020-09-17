International › APA

S/Africa: Opposition parties welcome easing of Covid-19 restrictions

Published on 17.09.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

South Africa’s opposition parties on Thursday welcomed the easing of the country’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions which take effect nationwide from next week.President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday night made the announcement to take the country to Level 1 of easing the six-month restrictions starting on 21 September following a decrease of the coronavirus cases in the past month.

“This move (ease the lockdown) recognises that levels of infection are relatively low and that there is sufficient capacity in our health system to manage the current need,” Ramaphosa said.

Reacting to the announcement, the main opposition Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen said: “The more stimulation we can give the economy, the more investment we can make, and the more money we can spend on fixing the economy and cutting waste in the government, I think the better it’s going to be going forward.”

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa, however, said he was more concerned about the implementation of the government’s economic recovery plan.

“We have hope — now that there has been a consensus reached on what kind of macroeconomic policy this country deserves to have.

“Otherwise, it will just be another talking shop,” Holomisa said.

