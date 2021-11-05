S/Africa: Over 10,000 visitors expected at Intra-African Trade Fair

More than 10,000 visitors and buyers are expected to attend the Intra-African Trade Fair 2021 (IATF2021) which begins in South Africa’s port city of Durban on 15 November.Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina said IATF 2021 will provide a unique and valuable platform for South African businesses to access an integrated African market of over 1.2 billion people with a gross domestic product of over US$2.5 trillion created under the recently launched African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“The trade fair will offer us an opportunity to profile and market proudly South African goods and services, build lasting networks and establish collaborations that will increase South Africa’s goods and services exports into the continent and position South Africa as the partner of choice,” Gina said.

She said the fair, which would be held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, would “further highlight the best of South African local manufacturing capability in the agriculture and agro-processing; automotive; construction and infrastructure development; consumer goods.”

“In addition, on display will be products from “energy and power, engineering, footwear, leather and textiles, heavy industries and light manufacturing, health care and pharmaceuticals, information and communication technology and innovation; logistics, and mining sectors,” Gina said.

South Africa would use the fair to position itself as a major player in the continent and as an attractive and competitive business, investment and tourism destination, Gina said.

The trade show provides a platform for linking international buyers, sellers and investors, as well as allowing for participants and visitors to profile and share market information and investment opportunities in support of intra-African trade and the economic integration of the continent.

IATF 2021, which is expected to run from 15-21 November, would be hosted by the African Export-Import Bank and the South African government.