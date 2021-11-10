S/Africa: Over 13m adults fully vaccinated – Official

With some 98,954 adults injected with Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the Pfizer jab on Tuesday, South Africa has now fully vaccinated over 13 million adults, the Ministry of Health has revealed.According to the ministry on Wednesday, the vaccination campaign that began in February 2021 has reached 13,030,588 adults who are fully jabbed with either double-dose Pfizer vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The country has now administered 15,688,101 first doses, of which 229,604 were given to children of between 11 years and 17 years old, the office said.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the country recorded 245 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 2,924,317 since the first case of the virus was reported in March 2020.

The majority of the new cases were recorded in Gauteng province where 85 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus, the NICD said.

The agency said Gauteng was followed by 38 infections in the Western Cape province, 37 in KwaZulu-Natal, 33 in Free State, 14 in Mpumalanga, 13 in the Northern Cape, 10 in the North West, eight in the Eastern Cape, and seven in Limpopo.

Meanwhile, some 35 Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported in South Africa, pushing the country’s death toll to 89,387 people in the past 21 months.

South Africa has 3,735 patients who are currently receiving hospital treatment for Covid-19 — of which 34 were admitted in hospitals nationwide on Tuesday.