S/Africa: Over 18,700 Covid-19 jabs on Sunday – Ministry

Some 18,718 South Africans received Covid-19 vaccines on Sunday, bringing the total number of people vaccinated to 14,709,707 since the start of the inoculation programme in February, the Ministry of Health said.According to the ministry on Monday, latest records show that South Africa now has 11,560,623 fully-vaccinated adults who have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the double-dose Pfizer jab.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that there were 300 new Covid-19 new infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,919,632.

KwaZulu-Natal province recorded the highest number of new infections after 69 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus, the NICD said.

This was followed by 57 recorded cases in Western Cape province, Northern Cape’s 31 cases, and the Eastern Cape with 27 cases, the agency said.

Some 88,925 people have died from the disease since March 2020, with the latest 11 patients succumbing on Sunday, the NICD said.