S/Africa: Over 21,400 new Covid-19 cases, 400 deaths in a day

South Africa has recorded 21,427 new coronavirus cases, bringing the number of 2,112,336 infections in the country since the outbreak of the virus in March 2020, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Thursday.The new infections represented a 30.3% positivity rate, said the NICD, a division of the National Health Laboratory Service.

During the same reporting period, an additional 411 Covid-19 related deaths were reported — bringing to 63,039 total fatalities due to date, the agency said.

The majority of new cases involved those from Gauteng (49%), followed by Western Cape (13%). Limpopo accounted for 9%, the agency added,

In addition to KwaZulu-Natal and North West each accounting for 8% respectively, there was Mpumalanga accounting for 6%, while Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 3% respectively, it added.

While the Northern Cape accounted for 1% of new cases, the NICD said, with country conducting 13,619,638 tests in both public and private sectors.