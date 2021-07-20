S/Africa: Over 223,900 vaccinated on Monday – Agency

South Africa administered 223,969 coronavirus injections on Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 5,328,110 vaccinations since February.According to the National Institute for Communication Diseases (NICD) on Tuesday, the country also logged in 7,209 new Covid-19 cases in a seven-day average daily infections drop.

The majority of the new cases came from Gauteng province (36%), followed by the Western Cape (17%), Mpumalanga (10%), KwaZulu-Natal (9%), Eastern Cape (7%), Limpopo (7%), North West (7%), Free State (4%) and Northern Cape (4%), it said.

A further 221 coronavirus-related fatalities were reported, bringing the death toll to 67,080, the health ministry said.

There were 533 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 16,742 Covid-19 patients in the country’s hospitals, the ministry said.