S/Africa: Over 23,900 Covid-19 jabs administered – Ministry

Some 23,910 Covid-19 vaccines were administered on Sunday, increasing the number to 10,527,363 shots since the vaccination programmed started in February this year.According to the Ministry of Health on Monday, some 11,171 of these were fully vaccinated since the exercise opened to those between 18- and 35-year-olds on Friday.

Thus the country has seen 248,873 administered shots after government opened the Covid-19 vaccination programme to this age group, it said.

As a result, there were now 569,689 people of this age group who have received their jabs since the government opened up to them, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, official figures showed the country had recorded 10,748 Covid-19 cases and 170 deaths on Sunday night.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), this brought the number of cases to 2,690,973 — while the death toll now stands at 79,421 to date.

The NICD said 219 patients were admitted to hospital in the 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday night, bringing the tally to 13,510 admissions.

The institute said since the pandemic started, the country has conducted 16,003,114 tests in public and private sectors — of which 51,830 were performed on Sunday.