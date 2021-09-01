S/Africa: Over 260,000 Covid-19 shots administered in one day

South Africa’s vaccination programme, which is expected to inject 300,000 people per day, fell short on Tuesday with the administration of 261,288 Covid-19 jabs, the Department of Health has said.However, this was an increase from the 249,916 inoculations that were administered on Monday, the department said.

So far South Africa has injected 12,568,525 doses since the start of the country’s vaccination programme in February 2021, according to the department.

There are now 5,985,293 adults who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country, it said.

South Africa reported 7,086 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 431 more deaths on Tuesday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said here.

This brought the total number of infections in the country to 2,777,659 and the death toll to 82,261, the NICD said.

KwaZulu-Natal province had the highest number of cases on Tuesday at 1,803, followed by Eastern Cape (1,585), Western Cape (1,220) and Free State (732), it added.

There were 404 hospital admissions, pushing the number to 12,663 patients in the country’s clinics, the public health institute said.