S/Africa: Over 400 more succumb to Covid-19

South Africa recorded 423 coronavirus deaths and 13,263 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.The 423 deaths bring total fatalities to 73,415 to date, it added.

“The majority of new Covid-19 cases are from the Western Cape (27%), followed by Gauteng (22%), and KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%,” the ministry said.

It said the Eastern Cape province accounted for 8%, Mpumalanga 7%, North West 6%, Free State and Limpopo accounted for 4% each, and Northern Cape had 3% of Covid-19 cases.