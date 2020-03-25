S/Africa: Panic-buying triggers spike in prices ahead of lockdown

Some South African businesspeople have hiked prices of goods ahead of the impending nationwide lockdown scheduled to start on Thursday, APA learnt on Wednesday.According to the National Consumer Commission, it has received over 20 complaints against businesspeople who are overcharging customers on goods sold in their shops nationwide as South Africans embark on panic-buying ahead of Thursday’s lockdown.

The panic-buying has been triggered by the consumers trying to stock up ahead of the lockdown.

The commission said it had received complaints from several provinces of the country since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the three-week lockdown as part of his government’s efforts to stop the coronavirus which has now reached 709 cases.

The lockdown requires all South Africans to stay at home, as only those entrusted with carrying out essential services would be allowed to move outside their homes.