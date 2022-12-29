S/Africa: Parliament applies for extension of electoral law amendment deadline

South Africa’s parliament has applied to the Constitutional Court for a third extension to complete its work of amending the country’s electoral law to include independent candidates in the 2024 polls, APA learnt on Thursday.The country’s current electoral law does not make an allowance to have independent candidates run in the polls unless they belonged to political parties.

Opposition parties and independent candidates challenged the constitutionality of the law and Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga declared the Electoral Act unconstitutional in June 2020.

He ordered the parliament to amend the electoral law in two years and suspended the current law until the new one is in place.

Two earlier extensions, which ended on 22 June and 10 December this year, failed to complete the work of the House due to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP)’s proposals of what was described “as substantial and material changes.”

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs said the changes required public consultations – and this required a third extension.

The proposed changes include the number of signatures of support needed for independent candidates to be included on the ballot papers, and the sharing of parliamentary seats.

Parliament has now requested the apex court to grant it the third extension to amend the bill which is expected to be finalised by the end of February 2023.