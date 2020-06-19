International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa: ‘Pay Covid-19 grants to refugees too’ – Court

Published on 19.06.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

South Africa’s High Court on Friday ordered the government to pay refugees and other needy foreigners living in the country coronavirus lockdown allowances as it has done for its own citizens.The court made the ruling following complaints against Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu’s “unconstitutional and unlawful” directive to exclude “foreigners” from accessing the US$20 grant.

The minister’s directive left the foreigners in dire financial straits during the lockdown, with most of them starving for food due to job losses and having no relatives to rely on for help – especially for food.

Ruling in favour of the foreigners, the court sitting in Pretoria said the government should also include “special permit holders” from Lesotho, Angola and Zimbabwe in the payments as well.

The court gave the minister five days to quantify the costs of extending the grants, and another five days to publish amended regulations.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top