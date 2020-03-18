S/Africa: ‘Play football but behind closed doors’ – Minister

South Africa’s premier football league on Wednesday received blessings from Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa to go ahead to play matches but on one condition – the playing must be held behind closed arenas due to the coronavirus pandemic.Mthethwa said that given the sponsorship and broadcasting commitments of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) – and also on the need to spread the message against this pandemic – the league could continue playing their fixtures behind closed doors.

Mthethwa also commended the PSL for banning the shaking of hands among players before the start of the games.

This decision to continue playing football, however, was proving to be unpopular with certain influential members of society.

South African Football Association President Danny Jordaan opposed the idea of playing matches behind closed doors, saying it was still not safe to do so.

Jordaan said he would meet PSL chairman Irvin Khoza on Wednesday to deliberate on the issue in the hope of overturning the minister’s approval.