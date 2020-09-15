S/Africa: Plot to kill US envoy receiving ‘necessary’ attention – Agency

Press reports of alleged Iranian threats to assassinate US ambassador to South Africa, Lana Marks, are receiving all due attention, the country’s State Security Agency (SSA) assured South Africans on Tuesday.The reports said that killing Marks would be the Islamic Republic’s preferred method of retaliating against US President Donald Trump’s assassination of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in January in Iraq using a drone.

The SSA said it had noted the reports of the alleged plot to kill Marks – but South Africans should be assured that the matter was receiving all the necessary attention.

The agency added that it was interacting with all relevant partners, both in the country and abroad, to ensure that no harm would befall the top US diplomat here, or any other diplomatic officials in South Africa.

“The agency has noted the rising public interest in the matter (of killing Marks). We would like to assure all South African citizens and interested parties that the matter is receiving the necessary attention,” the agency said.

“It should be noted that the nature of the allegation and attendant threat doesn’t permit us to give any detailed updates on the investigations.

“Reports thereon shall be provided to all the relevant authorities, including the State President, the International Relations and Cooperation Minister, and relevant officials in the United States administration,” the agency said.

Tehran has strongly denied the allegations.

South Africa’s State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said his country had a duty to protect maximally all diplomatic officials who were on official duty in the country.

South African-born Marks, a tycoon and friend of US President Donald Trump, was appointed to the top US post here last October.

She made her fortune in designing and selling fashionable handbags, according to her biography.