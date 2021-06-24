S/Africa protests to France over alleged abuse of opera star at airport

South Africa has protested to the French government over the alleged ill-treatment of opera star Pretty Yende by officials at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle International Airport, a senior official said on Thursday.Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Clayson Monyela said Yende, who had travelled to Paris to perform at the Theatre Des Champs-Elysees, was “verbally abused by the police and her rights and dignity violated during the ordeal” which happened on Monday.

“The South African Embassy in Paris has written to French authorities seeking an explanation and requesting a thorough investigation into the matter.

It is alleged that Yenda was detained by French police at the airport for almost three hours based on an allegation that her Italian residence permit was not valid.

He said Yende’s long-term European Union resident status, issued in February 2015 by the police headquarters in Milan and with unlimited validity, was provided by article 9 of the Consolidated Immigration Act and regularly issued in accordance with the European Directive 2003 implemented by Italy and France.

According to Monyela, his ministry also plans to summon the French ambassador to South Africa over the issue.