S/Africa raises social grants for poor millions – Official

South Africa has decided to raise the monthly social grants paid to 17 million poor people starting from Tuesday, Paseka Letsatsi, the South African Social Security Agency spokesperson, has said.Letsatsi said the increase is an add-on to the initial increase that took effect earlier this year.

Due to the raise, both child support grants and the grant-in-aid will go up to US$30 per child, he added.

South Africa allocates billions each financial year to roll out its social welfare programme.

In this regard, spending on social protection will increase from US$14 billion in 2018/19 to US$16 billion by 2020/21, growing by an average of 7.9 percent annually, according to a budget statement.