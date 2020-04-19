S/Africa: Ramaphosa, advisers discuss easing of lockdown rules

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and members of the President’s Coordinating Council on Saturday held a virtual meeting to discuss the lockdown during which they agreed on the gradual easing of regulations in some sectors.The meeting, attended by ministers, provincial premiers and members of the South African Local Government Association, agreed on a cautious approach to the resumption of economic activity after the lockdown, which ends on April 30.

It was noted that there would be a gradual relaxation of regulations guided by evidence that the coronavirus is being contained.

Apart from easing the rules, they also discussed the need for providing relief to those suffering losses of income during the month-long lockdown during the meeting.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize updated the council on interventions to manage the spread of the coronavirus.

He also briefed the meeting that the country now has confirmed 3,034 coronavirus cases and 52 deaths from the pandemic.

The council consists of ministers, provincial premiers and other local government leaders.