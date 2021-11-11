International › APA

S/Africa: Ramaphosa appoints new youth agency board

Published on 11.11.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Asanda Luwaca to chair South Africa’s National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board for the next three years, the presidency announced on Thursday.Luwaca, a member of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), becomes the first woman to head the board, the presidency said, adding that this was in line with Ramaphosa’s policy of promoting women in leadership positions at all levels. 

“The new board of the National Youth Development Agency carries a great responsibility in the country’s drive to empower young people through skills development, employment, work experience and other opportunities,” Ramaphosa said, as quoted by the high office.

According to the presidency, the new board brought together individuals with diverse expertise and experience in youth development.

The new board, replacing the one whose term ended in May 2020, is made up of Luwaca (Chairperson), Karabo Mohale (Deputy Chairperson), Avela Mjajubana, Lebo Mulaisi, Thulisa Ndlela, Pearl Pillay and Alexandria Procter.

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, said she was certain that the new board understood “it needs to hit the ground running.”

“The NYDA is a critical part of the South African youth development machinery dealing with issues facing the youth,” Nkoana-Mashabane said.

