S/Africa: Ramaphosa asks VP Mabuza to delay leaving office

Published on 06.02.2023 at 12h21 by APA News

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has requested his deputy David Mabuza to delay his departure from office until management of his “departure and transition” is finalised, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Sunday.Magwenya confirmed that Mabuza had expressed his desire to step down from his position following the outcome of the governing African National Congress (ANC)’s leadership elections in December 2022. 

“However, President Ramaphosa has requested the deputy president to remain in his role until such time the modalities of his departure and transition have been finalised,” Magwenya said.

Ramaphosa broke his silence on the matter after Mabuza told mourners at a funeral service in Mpumalanga province on Saturday that the president had “accepted” his resignation and that the announcement to this effect would come in due course.

Mabuza was absent at a critical two-day cabinet meeting chaired by Rampahosa this past week and was last seen publicly at the ANC elective conference in December.

He said he had agreed with Ramaphosa that he must step down to allow newly elected ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile to take over.

“I have spoken to the president and told him I am stepping down. I must also tell you because this is my home so that you are not surprised. You must hear it from me, and not from anyone else,” Mabuza said.

