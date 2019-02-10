S/Africa: Ramaphosa attends AU summit in Addis

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to attend the 32nd ordinary session of the AU Assembly of the Heads of State and Government starting on Sunday, the presidency has said.Themed “The Year of Refugees, Returnees and International Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa”, the two-day summit ends on Monday, it said.

According to the high office, the gathering presents an invaluable opportunity for African leaders to reflect on and address the root causes of forced displacement in Africa.

The summit is expected to deliberate on a number of other important issues, including the institutional reform and financing of the continental body; peace and security on the continent; developments related to the African Continental Free Trade Area; and negotiations for a new cooperation accord between the African, Caribbean and Pacific developing countries and the European Union post-2020.

South Africa intended to submit its Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement on the African Continental Free Trade Area during the Summit, the high office said.

In addition, consideration would also be given to the election of the AU chairperson for 2020 – a position that is expected to be held by the Southern Africa.

Also on the agenda are the election of five members of the AU Peace and Security Council, the appointment of one member of the AU Commission on International Law, and of one member of the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, the presidency said.