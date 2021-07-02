S/Africa: Ramaphosa attends Kaunda’s memorial service

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday attending the state funeral of Zambia’s founding president Kenneth Kaunda who died of pneumonia in June at a Lusaka hospital.Ramaphosa is expected to deliver a message of support to Zambians on behalf of the government and people of South Africa, the presidency said.

Zambia’s first democratically elected president was hailed as one of the pioneer leaders of a new Africa, who put bigger interests ahead of his personal ambition, the high office said.

He was also remembered for his role in the liberation of South Africa and other Southern African countries, the office added.

Kaunda, who was aged 97, led Zambia from 1964 to 1991 when he lost power to labour leader, Fredrick Chiluba.

He will be buried at the Presidential burial site in the capital Lusaka, according to the programme.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa has appointed Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to serve as Acting President on Friday during his absence from the country, the presidency said.

This was due to Deputy President David Mabuza’s departure for Russia last week to receive medical attention for an undisclosed illness, the high office added.