S/Africa: Ramaphosa calls for action on inequality

Overcoming South Africa’s rampant poverty, inequality and underdevelopment among the black majority would be the first step to achieving reconciliation in the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.The president said this during his virtual address to mark the 25th National Day of Reconciliation in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The remarks came hours after the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation criticised Ramaphosa’s government for not taking the lead to end poverty and other social ills in the country as part of the long-talked about “reconciliation project.”

“True reconciliation will not be possible unless we address the many ills in our society,” the president, echoing the foundation, said.

He added: “We cannot build a truly caring society so long as the country’s black majority live in conditions of poverty, inequality and deprivation while a minority exists in comfort and privilege.”

Highlighting poverty, inequality and socio-economic ills, Ramaphosa said these must be addressed to effectively deal with the institutionalised racism that exists.

He urged business to support policies of redress and transformation through its hiring practices, capacitating and skilling staff, and in investing in the communities in which they operated.

“Labour must continue with its important mandate to protect and advance the rights of workers, and work towards improving the industrial relations landscape.

“Farming organisations and landowners must also support government’s efforts towards land reform, which is a fundamental part of the reconciliation process,” Ramaphosa said.