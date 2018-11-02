S/Africa: Ramaphosa dismisses top taxman

President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired embattled South African Revenue Services (SARS) boss Tom Moyane, according to media reports monitored here on Friday.According to the Business Day newspaper, Moyane’s dismissal comes after Ramaphosa accepted the recommendation of retired judge Robert Nugent, who heads the commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at SARS, in his interim report that he should dismiss the controversial top taxman.

The chop comes a day after Moyane, a good friend of the controversial Gupta family that benefited from his generous value added tax (VAT) refunds in millions of dollars, wrote to Ramaphosa asking the president to reject Nugent’s recommendation to fire him.

In the letter, Moyane, appointed by former president Jacob Zuma to the post with the tacit approval of his friends the Guptas, accused the commission of moving towards an outcome that was pre-determined and wholly biased, he said.

Moyane’s attorney, Eric Mabuza, said that he has given Ramaphosa a deadline of November 9 to respond on whether he has accepted to implement the commission’s recommendations, and if so the president would be taken to court to contest the dismissal.

The opposition Democratic Alliances welcomed the announcement, saying that in the short period that Moyane was in charge of SARS, he managed to “reduce the vital entity from being a world leader in tax collection to being a friend of the African National Congress’s State Capture project.”

“In the words of Judge Nugent in the Interim Report of the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by the South African Revenue Service, ‘the day Moyane took office was a calamity for SARS’”, the opposition party said.