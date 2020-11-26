S/Africa: Ramaphosa faces no confidence motion next week

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa will next week face a motion of no confidence in parliament over his handling of campaign funds during the 2017 race for the ruling African National Congress top post and other issues.Secretary to Parliament Masibulelo Xaso announced on Thursday that National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise had approved a request by the opposition African Transformation Movement (ATM) for a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa.

The ATM filed the motion earlier this year before lockdown began in March and had in the past few weeks threatened to take Modise to court if she did not set down the issue for debate.

Ramaphosa is alleged to have failed to disclose to Parliament that he benefitted from the exercise that financed his bid to become ANC president.

The case stems from allegations that the president failed to account for a payment of R500,000 into an account that allegedly belonged to his son, Andile Ramaphosa.

The ATM, which has only two seats in the National Assembly, also alleges that Ramaphosa has failed to provide leadership to resolve some of the challenges facing the country.

These include the alleged failure by the president to tighten controls at the country’s borders to prevent the entry of “illegal foreign nationals”.