S/Africa: Ramaphosa holds telephone conversation with Biden

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had a telephone conversation with US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday night to discuss ways to strengthen US-Africa relations and overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, APA has learnt.According to the South African Government News Agency, Ramaphosa told Biden that he was hopeful the incoming administration in Washington DC would work towards strengthening the partnership between the US and the African continent in promoting peace and stability in international relations and advancing multilateralism.

It reported that the two leaders recalled a visit to South Africa by Biden during the heady days of apartheid, where the US president-elect demonstrated his commitment to human rights and dignity for all South Africans.

Biden expressed his admiration for what the democratic South Africa has achieved, it said.

Ramaphosa said he looked forward to a strong partnership at a bilateral level and between the United States and the continent of Africa.