S/Africa: Ramaphosa mourns Eswatini PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences to Eswatini following the death of Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini who succumbed to the coronavirus at the weekend while receiving treatment in South Africa.Dlamini, aged 52, tested positive for Covid-19 four weeks ago and was moved from the neighbouring kingdom for treatment in South Africa two weeks ago.

“Today, all South Africans and compatriots across our continent bow our heads in sadness at the passing of a leader who took pride in leading and representing his nation,” Ramaphosa said.

He said Dlamini’s passing is “a tragic reminder of the indiscriminate harm that is in our midst in the form of Covid-19.”

Dlamini is being hailed for leading his government with “vigour” during the global pandemic which has killed 130 people from 6,825 coronavirus cases in his country, the eSwatini health ministry said.

The kingdom will hold a state funeral for the fallen premier at a date to be announced, eSwatini Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku has said.