S/Africa: Ramaphosa mourns latest coronavirus deaths

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to relatives of the latest three fatalities of the coronavirus– all of them pensioners – who died on Tuesday in the country.The three bring to five the total number of victims who have died from the pandemic in the country during March alone, Ramaphosa said.

“It is very sad that we have lost three senior members of our community on a day that government provided services earlier than usual for the benefit of the most vulnerable people in our society.

“This is a difficult time for all South Africans and the loss of these three elderly persons reminds all of us to take the best care we can of vulnerable people around us,” he said.

The three victims died while going home after claiming their welfare benefits, on their way to the welfare office or standing in line to get their monthly grants from government, according to the president.

On his part, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the number of infection rates for the virus was still on the rise, with 1,353 confirmed cases now in the country.

“We want to be ahead of the curve. Patients are recovering well,” he said, adding that most patients were in stable condition.

He reminded South Africans to prioritise personal hygiene and to stay home during the lockdown.