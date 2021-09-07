S/Africa: Ramaphosa mourns opposition leader

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday condoled family and friends of the National Freedom Party president Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi who died at a Durban hospital on Monday, saying he was saddened by her passing.KaMagwaza-Msibi, aged 59, served as the deputy minister shortly after she became a Member of Parliament in 2014 but resigned due to ill health as a result of a stroke in 2019.

The president expressed sympathy to the NFP where she served as the party’s leader at the time of her death.

“It is sad to learn that Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi has joined a succession of prominent South Africans who have passed on after making numerous extraordinary contributions to our democracy and society,” Ramaphosa said.

He added: “Ms Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi was a leader who devoted herself to the betterment of the lives of young people and of women and set a strong example for how this could be achieved.”

According to the president, her leadership showed in the various positions she held during her career.

“She held leadership positions in civil society, local government, national government and Parliament, where she conducted herself with the best interests of communities and the country at heart,” Ramaphosa said.

According to him, “she also enriched our parliamentary democracy with her intellect, integrity and dignity, and showed that political opposition can be fearless and firm without being antagonistic.”