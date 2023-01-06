S/Africa: Ramaphosa not in a hurry to announce new cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africans should be patient about the announcement of a new cabinet team because he was not in hurry to reshuffle his inner circle – and would “not give in to media pressure.”Speaking to journalists on Friday in Bloemfontein, Ramaphosa said he would not give in to media pressure on imminent changes to the cabinet.

“That is the most pre-eminent thing in your thoughts. Just obliterate that and wait for the moment when the president will have applied his mind. And stop asking when that is going to happen,” he said.

He added: “So relax. Have a cup of coffee, sit back and watch this space. It’s a matter of time. Do not rush.”

There is widespread media speculation the president would axe some ministers who had not made the cut into the new ruling African National Congress’ national executive committee and introduce newcomers to the powerful structure – especially youthful candidates.

The ANC’s 55th national elective conference, which was divided into two parts, ended in the early hours of Friday.

The ruling party leaders are now carrying out various activities ahead of the January 8 Statement on Sunday in Mangaung, a suburb of Bloemfontein city.