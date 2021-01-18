S/Africa: Ramaphosa pays tribute to ‘far-sighted’ king

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday led his compatriots in mourning King Victor Thulare III of the Baphedi Kingdom in Limpopo Province, describing the fallen monarch as a “far-sighted” leader.Thulare, aged 40, died a week ago — less than a year after he was crowned as King Thulare for the Babedi Kingodm located in the northern Limpopo Province.

Ramaphosa said the country had lost a “measured” voice of reason and shining example of traditional leadership in the Bapedi King, who died of coronavirus-related complications.

“It is with a deep sense of grief that we pay our last respects to Victor Thulare III,” the president said at Thulare’s funeral which observed the coronavirus protocols of having only 50 mourners attending the event at a social distance.

Mourning the late king, the South African leader said the “the kingdom is once again engulfed by a very dark cloud.”

“It was not so long ago when we welcomed the reign of a promising new leader,” Ramaphosa said.

He added: The passing of Kgoshi Kgolo Thulare III, who was so youthful, so visionary, so promising, so far-sighted and so full of life, has shaken our very being.”