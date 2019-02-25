S/Africa: Ramaphosa pays tribute to late singer Dorothy Masuka

President Cyril Ramaphosa, paying tribute to fallen jazz singer Dorothy Masuka on Sunday, described her passing as a significant loss to the cultural heritage of South Africa and the continent as a whole.Masuka, aged 83, died on Saturday after being in poor health for some time.

“Another golden voice in the chorus line of our nation has been silenced with the passing of Mama Dorothy Masuka,” Ramaphosa said.

He said Masuka “belonged to a generation of artists who transcended boundaries in art and politics long before we coined the concept of globalisation.”

“Mama Dorothy was part of a cohort of performers – notably women – who were driven by wanting to create a better society and a better world. Mama Dorothy’s voice and poetry took us on stirring, uplifting and agitating journeys through the human experience.”

Masuka was a jazz performer, composer and recipient of the National Order of Ikhamanga in Silver, one of South Africa’s highest orders bestowed upon cultural icons for her excellent achievements in and contributions to music composition and performance.