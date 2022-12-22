S/Africa: Ramaphosa should consider cabinet changes – Official

As much as it is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “prerogative to fire and hire his ministers,” he is expected to apply his mind on a possible cabinet reshuffle sooner than later, African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday.Mbalula was speaking at the announcement of the governing party’s newly-elected 80 National Executive Committee (NEC) members in Johannesburg, a list whose members are expected to deliver the cabinet.

According to Mbalula, it would “be reckless” of Ramaphosa not to consider changing his cabinet soon.

“The president should be applying his mind about his cabinet and the secretary general will have a discussion with him,” Mbalula said.

He added: “If he is not thinking about it, that would be reckless of him not to do that.”

The official said he would prefer to see “a cabinet that is breathing life into society and running, that is non-negotiable.”

The newly-elected secretary general, who is transport minister, is a close ally of the president.