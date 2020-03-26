S/Africa: Ramaphosa tests negative for coronavirus

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has nothing to worry about as far the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease following a negative result after he personally tested for the pandemic two days ago, his office said on Thursday.“The President submitted for testing as a precautionary measure upon the advice of his physicians on Tuesday and received his negative results last night,” the presidency said.

Noting that the president has been meeting various personalities as part of work nationwide, the office said it was “deemed necessary to make the test results public to reassure the nation that the president is in good health as he continues with his duties.”

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa on Thursday appealed to South Africans to offer prayers this evening to invite divine intervention to help curb the disease just hours before the country undergoes a 21-day coronavirus lockdown at midnight on Thursday.

During the lockdown, except for essential service providers, there would be no movement of anyone or anything as all people are expected to stay indoors till the end of the period.

In addition, there would be no selling of alcohol of any kind during the lockdown, Police Minister Bheki Cele reminded South Africa’s imbibers.

The disease broke out in the country in the first week of March and 709 cases have been confirmed so far, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, who expressed fears on Thursday that this figure could rise in days ahead.