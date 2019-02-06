S/Africa: Ramaphosa urges mining industry to “show care”

Mining companies in South Africa should invest in developing the areas they mine and in their employees in order to make a meaningful contribution to the areas in which they operate, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.The president said this when he addressed mining captains of industry at the Investing in Africa Mining Indaba (summit) in Cape Town.

He urged the mining companies to invest in the health and safety of their workers, in the infrastructure where their operations are such as roads and water, and also invest in skills and education.

“We firmly believe that mining companies have the resources, the capabilities and an interest in more deliberately contributing to development, both where they are located and across society.

“Mining companies have an opportunity to create broader social value in a way that also enhances the success of their business,” he said.

Ramaphosa challenged the mining industry to adopt creating principles for a more modern, successful and productive mining industry, adding that companies that cared about the upliftment of workers and communities, were more successful.

“We live in a world where people no longer want to have things happen around them without their knowledge and involvement. They want to be engaged and have their views heeded.

“Companies, government and labour must work together to create shared value and ensure the benefits of mining are more widely spread,” he said.