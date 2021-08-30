International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa reaches Covid-19 milestone as over 12m shots administered

Published on 30.08.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

South Africa has administered more than 12 million Covid-19 vaccine doses since the vaccination programme started in February, the Department of Health said on Monday.The department said the number of distributed vaccines stood at 12,021,608 as of Sunday night, with 22,566 of these administered during the previous 24 hours.  

It revealed that there were now some 9,099,396 eligible adults who had received their shots, while 5,654,557 had been fully inoculated.

“Together we can vaccinate more people than we have done. Thank you, South Africa,” the ministry said, urging more citizens to visit the vaccination centres set up nationwide.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported 7,740 new Covid-19 cases overnight, bringing the cumulative number of infections to 2,764,931 cases.

The majority of the new cases were from KwaZulu-Natal province after 2,206 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus on Sunday, NCID said.

This was followed by Western Cape’s 1,670 cases, Eastern Cape’s 1,169 cases, and in Gauteng’s 639 cases, it added.

“There has been an increase of 127 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours,” the institute said.

In addition, a further 134 Covid-19 fatalities were recorded — pushing the death toll to 81,595 to date, the NICD said.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement