S/Africa receives Pfizer vaccines from United States

South Africa has received 2.8 million of the double-dose Pfizer vaccine from the United States to boost the country’s vaccination rollout campaign, which has targeted vaccinating over 200,000 people daily.According to the Ministry of Health, the arrival of this first batch at the weekend was part of a donation from the US government.

The initiative is part of the collaboration between the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust, World Health Organisation’s COVAX facility, and the US government — with the African Union member states set to receive about 25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to enhance coverage across the continent, and vaccinate at least 60% of the African population.

“The next batch will arrive on Tuesday to conclude the 5.6 million doses,” the ministry said.

It said the donation would contribute to the country’s expanded vaccination programme, “which is fast gaining momentum to reach more people.”

Meanwhile, some 1,454,900 single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines were expected to be transported to various sites on Tuesday as well for the rollout.

The ministry said these life-saving vaccines have arrived at a time when the country geared up to vaccinate those aged between 18 years and 34 years from September.

The ministry believed the donation contributed to the security of supply to meet the demands to reach government’s milestones to inoculate the majority of the population at the end of the year.